UAE travel bans explained: Can a bounced cheque, unpaid debt or traffic fine stop you leaving the country?
A legal consultant explains the difference between civil and criminal bans, the Dh10,000 debt threshold and how a ban can be liftedSanya Nayeem
5 min read
Share
A travel ban is a legal restriction that prevents a person from exiting the UAE through its borders or designated exit points, and it may be imposed by a competent court or authority where the applicable law permits it. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: