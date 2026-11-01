UAE Sanadak guide 2026: How to file a complaint against your bank or insurance company, and what to expect
The UAE Central Bank’s financial ombudsman unit handles complaints on loans, credit cards, health insurance and more – here’s the eligibility criteria, what gets rejected and how to appeal a decisionSanya Nayeem
5 min read
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Sanadak helps consumers and small- or medium-business enterprises (SMEs) resolve complaints against licensed financial institutions and insurance companies. Picture credit: Sanadak
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