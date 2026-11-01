UAE Sanadak guide 2026: How to file a complaint against your bank or insurance company, and what to expect

Think your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy begins

Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network: How the new EAD initiative rescues and rehabilitates injured animals

Dubai Fitness Challenge: 6,500 free workout sessions at Kite Beach, from yoga to surfing

Dubai Design Week 2026: Dates, tickets, highlights and what’s free at the 12th edition

Does your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellation