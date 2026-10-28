Home UAE Guide Can you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documents

Can you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documents

You’ll need a No-Objection Certificate from your spouse, a MOHRE work permit and a registered employment contract – working without a permit carries fines of up to Dh1 million under UAE Labour Law

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 28 October 2026, 13:21 (UAE) 1 min read Share