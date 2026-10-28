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    Can you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documents

    You’ll need a No-Objection Certificate from your spouse, a MOHRE work permit and a registered employment contract – working without a permit carries fines of up to Dh1 million under UAE Labour Law

    Sanya Nayeem
    1 min read
    Share
    You will need to ensure the rest of your paperwork is in order before clocking in at your job. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

    You will need to ensure the rest of your paperwork is in order before clocking in at your job. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

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