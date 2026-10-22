Dubai Etihad Rail footbridge – how to use a single QR code to travel on Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro, bus, tram
The 375m footbridge connects Etihad Rail to Dubai Metro in five minutes, while a nol one-day pass from Dh22 offers unlimited Metro, tram and bus travel using a single QR codeHuda Tabrez
At Dubai's Al Yalayis station, you have multiple options for your onwards journey within Dubai – with the footbridge connecting you to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro station, a bus stop right next to the Al Yalayis station, a dedicated taxi pick up and drop off area, as well as the option to rent a car from the station. Photo credit: Etihad Rail