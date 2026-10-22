Dubai Etihad Rail footbridge – how to use a single QR code to travel on Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro, bus, tram

How to find every Dubai sporting event this season on the DubaiNow app, and register right from your phone

Dubai parking guide 2026: How much does it cost, when is it free and how can you pay?

Four Indian consular service centres in UAE close from today, 12 centres where you can still apply

Can you leave your job without serving notice? 4 situations where it is allowed

UAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrong