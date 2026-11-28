How to check and lift a travel ban in Dubai online: Dubai Police's 'Circulars and Travel Bans' service
Sign in with UAE PASS, see who issued the ban, pay eligible amounts and get a notification, with no fee for the service
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor3 min read
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If you think you might have a travel ban against you, there’s a quick way to check and verify your status before travelling abroad. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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