Drive an electric car? Follow these 7 essential safety tips from Dubai Police
From emergency door releases to battery fires, here's what every EV owner should knowHuda Tabrez
2 min read
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Dubai Police’s Aman Roads safety platform encourages electric vehicle (EV) owners to familiarise themselves with the owner’s manual and know the emergency procedures, to ensure they are able to react promptly and safely in case of an emergency. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pexels/Jakub Zerdzicki
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