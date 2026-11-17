Travelling through Dubai with kids this week? Let them stamp their own passport at DXB
As part of the UAE’s first Early Childhood Week, children get a souvenir passport and boarding pass, and can queue, check in, and step through a child-only passport gate
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor3 min read
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The Children’s Passport Counter is part of the ‘Welcome, Little Travellers’ initiative launched under the UAE’s first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, running from November 16 to 22. Picture credit: Screenshot/X
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