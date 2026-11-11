How to save on travel costs: All the on-demand bus shuttle services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman
From AED 2 rides to app-based shared shuttles, find out where these services operate, how much they cost and how to book them
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor4 min read
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All the on-demand bus services in Dubai are licensed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), with residents in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman also having options to book an on-demand bus service. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: RTA
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