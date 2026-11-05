Home UAE Guide UAE Labour Law: Can your employer deduct money from your salary? 7 situations where deductions are allowed

UAE Labour Law: Can your employer deduct money from your salary? 7 situations where deductions are allowed

From loan repayments to workplace damage, here’s when deductions are legal, and the maximum amount your company may deduct

Huda Tabrez

Published: 5 November 2026, 17:00 (UAE) 2 min read Share