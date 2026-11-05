UAE Labour Law: Can your employer deduct money from your salary? 7 situations where deductions are allowed
From loan repayments to workplace damage, here’s when deductions are legal, and the maximum amount your company may deductHuda Tabrez
2 min read
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In cases where there are multiple reasons for deduction of salary, the total deduction may not exceed 50 per cent of the worker’s wage. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pexels
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