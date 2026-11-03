Home UAE Guide Free AI courses in the UAE 2026: Four programmes to learn prompt engineering, generative AI and more

Free AI courses in the UAE 2026: Four programmes to learn prompt engineering, generative AI and more

From Dubai’s One Million Prompters to IBM SkillsBuild, Google AI Plus for students and Abu Dhabi’s AiNative, here’s who can join each one and how to register

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 3 November 2026, 11:03 (UAE) 4 min read Share