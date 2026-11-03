Free AI courses in the UAE 2026: Four programmes to learn prompt engineering, generative AI and more
From Dubai’s One Million Prompters to IBM SkillsBuild, Google AI Plus for students and Abu Dhabi’s AiNative, here’s who can join each one and how to registerSanya Nayeem
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You can take advantage of a number of government-led initiatives from around the UAE that are bringing AI education right to your fingertips. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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