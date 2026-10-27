Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s how
The MOFA return permit is a free, single-use document for Golden Visa holders who lose or damage their passport while travelling. Valid for seven days, it covers holders and their dependents under 18, and is processed entirely onlineSanya Nayeem
The return permit service offers peace of mind for travellers, and a quick way to return home to the UAE, where you can complete the process of obtaining a replacement passport from the comfort of home. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image