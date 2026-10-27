Home UAE Guide Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s how

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s how

The MOFA return permit is a free, single-use document for Golden Visa holders who lose or damage their passport while travelling. Valid for seven days, it covers holders and their dependents under 18, and is processed entirely online

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 27 October 2026, 15:34 (UAE) 3 min read Share