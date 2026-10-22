Can you leave your job without serving notice? 4 situations where it is allowed
From workplace harassment to unsafe conditions, find out when UAE Labour Law allows you to resign without notice while retaining your rightsHuda Tabrez
3 min read
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Article 45 of the UAE Labour Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 lists out four cases where a worker may quit work without notice, while retaining his or her rights. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pexels
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