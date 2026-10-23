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    UAE Labour Law: Fired for filing a complaint against your employer? You could get up to 3 months’ salary

    Find out when dismissal is unlawful, how compensation is calculated and why you may still be entitled to gratuity and notice pay

    Huda Tabrez
    2 min read
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    Article 47 of the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – covers situations where a worker may have been fired because of a labour complaint he or she filed. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

    Article 47 of the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – covers situations where a worker may have been fired because of a labour complaint he or she filed. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

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