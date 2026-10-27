Is your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for free
The six-tier Dubai AI Seal unlocks government contracts, boosts credibility and distinguishes verified AI providers in an overcrowded market. Here’s the full guide from eligibility to approvalSanya Nayeem
5 min read
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The Dubai AI Seal’s objective is to establish a network of trusted companies that government entities and businesses can rely on, for secure and responsible AI solutions. It involves six tiers of classification. Picture credit: DCAI
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