Home UAE Guide Is your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for free

Is your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for free

The six-tier Dubai AI Seal unlocks government contracts, boosts credibility and distinguishes verified AI providers in an overcrowded market. Here’s the full guide from eligibility to approval

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 27 October 2026, 15:39 (UAE) 5 min read Share