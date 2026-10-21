Home UAE Guide UAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrong

UAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrong

From filming strangers without consent to taking pictures at accident scenes and restricted locations, the rules around photography and videography are clear, and carry penalties ranging from Dh150,000 to imprisonment

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 21 October 2026, 17:19 (UAE) 5 min read Share