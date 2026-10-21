UAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrong
From filming strangers without consent to taking pictures at accident scenes and restricted locations, the rules around photography and videography are clear, and carry penalties ranging from Dh150,000 to imprisonmentSanya Nayeem
5 min read
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The UAE has robust protections in place for privacy and personal information, so ensuring you have the express consent of individuals who appear in your picture or video, is vital. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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