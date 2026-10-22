Four Indian consular service centres in UAE close from today, 12 centres where you can still apply
Indian Embassy announces closure of some centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah; check the full list of operational locationsHuda Tabrez
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The Embassy informed the Indian community that four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) would stop operations from October 22, 2026, while 12 ICACs will continue to process applications. Photo credit: Indian Embassy
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