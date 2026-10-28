Changing jobs in the UAE? Your bank may use your gratuity to clear your debts – here’s how to stop it
UAE banks can legally freeze end-of-service benefits held in salary, savings or current accounts to recover outstanding loans, but mortgage debts are exempt, and employees have options if they act before their gratuity is depositedSanya Nayeem
3 min read
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Loan agreements may carry clauses that allow banks to claim gratuity benefits to cover any outstanding debts. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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