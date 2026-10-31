Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network: How the new EAD initiative rescues and rehabilitates injured animals
Launched on October 17, the network coordinates rescue teams, rehabilitation centres and release programmes for dugongs, sea turtles, birds and other vulnerable animals. Here’s how it works and how to report an animal in distressSanya Nayeem
4 min read
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The Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network is designed to enhance rapid response, coordination and care for vulnerable wildlife across the emirate. Picture credit: WAM
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