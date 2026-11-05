Home UAE Own more than two cars? What you need to know about the new UAE traffic rules.

Own more than two cars? What you need to know about the new UAE traffic rules.

What is the maximum number of cars you can own and when do you have to pay additional fees for registration? UAE’s 2027 traffic rules explained.

Huda Tabrez

Published: 5 November 2026, 16:52 (UAE) Updated: 5 November 2026, 17:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share