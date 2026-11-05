Own more than two cars? What you need to know about the new UAE traffic rules.
What is the maximum number of cars you can own and when do you have to pay additional fees for registration? UAE’s 2027 traffic rules explained.Huda Tabrez
2 min read
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The new law also provides the legal documents that may be accepted as proof of ownership of the vehicle, as well as other documents you may need for the registration process. Photo credit: Pexels/Haroon Zafar
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