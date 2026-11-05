Dubai Content Creators Programme participants showcase the emirate’s tourist attractions through digital storytelling

    Emirates 24|7
    Thursday, November 5, 2026 | 2:03 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    UAE overtaking rules: 9 things drivers must check before changing lanesHow to extend a UAE visit visa 2026: Fees, documents and where to apply without leaving the countryHow to register Ejari and activate DEWA on DubaiNow: Steps, documents and fees for 2026Free AI courses in the UAE 2026: Four programmes to learn prompt engineering, generative AI and moreUAE Sanadak guide 2026: How to file a complaint against your bank or insurance company, and what to expectThink your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy beginsAbu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network: How the new EAD initiative rescues and rehabilitates injured animalsDubai Fitness Challenge: 6,500 free workout sessions at Kite Beach, from yoga to surfingDubai Design Week 2026: Dates, tickets, highlights and what’s free at the 12th editionDoes your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellationPedestrian rules in the UAE: Six things you need to knowChanging jobs in the UAE? Your bank may use your gratuity to clear your debts – here’s how to stop itUAE driving test rules change from January 1, 2027: 6 mistakes that could mean an instant ‘fail’Dubai World Trade Centre's final bridge opens October 30: Six-minute journey cut to one minuteFailed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebookCan you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documentsDubai Municipality opens applications for Al Ruwayyah campsite – all you need to knowIs your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for freeLost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s howDubai parking fees: 3 ways to pay less, find cheaper spaces or park for free
    UAE

    Dubai Content Creators Programme participants showcase the emirate’s tourist attractions through digital storytelling

    Final projects highlight storytelling, filming and production skills developed during two weeks of intensive training

    Emirates247Emirates247
    2 min read
    Share
    Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the two-week programme focused on developing participants’ skills in tourism and economic content creation and using modern digital tools to tell Dubai’s stories in engaging and innovative ways.

    Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the two-week programme focused on developing participants’ skills in tourism and economic content creation and using modern digital tools to tell Dubai’s stories in engaging and innovative ways.

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Dubai Culture’s Global Fellowship cohort joins World Cities Culture Summit in Tokyo

    Visa delays reshape UAE residents’ travel plans as easier-entry destinations gain appeal