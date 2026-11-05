Dubai Content Creators Programme participants showcase the emirate’s tourist attractions through digital storytelling
Final projects highlight storytelling, filming and production skills developed during two weeks of intensive trainingEmirates247
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Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the two-week programme focused on developing participants’ skills in tourism and economic content creation and using modern digital tools to tell Dubai’s stories in engaging and innovative ways.
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