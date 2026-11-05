Dubai Culture’s Global Fellowship cohort joins World Cities Culture Summit in Tokyo

Twenty cultural professionals take part in practical learning, leadership sessions and exchanges on cultural policymaking

The summit brought together cultural leaders, policymakers, experts and specialists from around the world. Dubai Culture’s delegation included Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Sara Saleh Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department; and Lina Abbas, Marketing Specialist in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.