UAE overtaking rules: 9 things drivers must check before changing lanes
New traffic regulations effective January 1, 2027, also specify six situations where overtaking is prohibited and what drivers must do when being overtakenHuda Tabrez
3 min read
Share
There are several rules that need to be followed when overtaking a vehicle in front of you, to ensure your safety, and that of other road users. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Dubai Police
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: