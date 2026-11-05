Visa delays reshape UAE residents’ travel plans as easier-entry destinations gain appeal
Long waits for appointments and uncertain processing times are prompting travellers to reconsider destinations and prioritise simpler entry procedures
By Azad Aishu7 min read
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Waiting up to two months for appointments, delays in decisions and visa rejections have prompted some travellers to change flight and hotel bookings, while others have abandoned their original destinations in favour of alternatives with simpler entry procedures. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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