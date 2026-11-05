Dubai launches 'Rent Now, Pay Later' service for tenants
New Dubai Land Department initiative allows eligible tenants to pay annual rent in six or 12 monthly instalments through an Emirates NBD credit card, while landlords receive the agreed amount upfront.
By Ahmed Al-Damardash4 min read
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The Dubai Land Department said eligible tenants can choose an instalment plan of six or 12 months, subject to Emirates NBD's eligibility criteria and credit assessment. (Photo credit: Pexels)
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