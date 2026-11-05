Home UAE Dubai launches 'Rent Now, Pay Later' service for tenants

Dubai launches 'Rent Now, Pay Later' service for tenants

New Dubai Land Department initiative allows eligible tenants to pay annual rent in six or 12 monthly instalments through an Emirates NBD credit card, while landlords receive the agreed amount upfront.

By Ahmed Al-Damardash Published: 5 November 2026, 11:54 (UAE) Updated: 5 November 2026, 12:08 (UAE) 4 min read Share