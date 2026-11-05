Home UAE Sharjah court acquits villa co-owner in AED104,000 rental fraud case

Sharjah court acquits villa co-owner in AED104,000 rental fraud case

Court finds insufficient evidence to prove the defendant knew of, participated in, or benefited from an alleged scheme that defrauded a prospective tenant of AED104,000.

By Sumaya Al Hammadi Published: 5 November 2026, 10:16 (UAE) 4 min read Share