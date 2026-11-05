Sharjah court acquits villa co-owner in AED104,000 rental fraud case
Court finds insufficient evidence to prove the defendant knew of, participated in, or benefited from an alleged scheme that defrauded a prospective tenant of AED104,000.
By Sumaya Al Hammadi4 min read
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The court stated that the use of the defendant's documents in the transaction did not, on its own, prove that he participated in concluding the fictitious tenancy agreement. (Representational image: Unsplash)
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