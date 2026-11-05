UAE schools activate ‘fog timing’: Seven rules parents and students need to follow
Buses stop when fog thickens, children wait indoors and no one should call the driver, as schools adjust the school day for winter
By Mohammed Ibrahim4 min read
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The fog timing measures place student safety at the forefront of priorities and define the role of families in following up on developments and adhering to school directives. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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