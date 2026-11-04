Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 12th Dubai Design Week featuring creatives from more than 50 countries
The six-day festival at Dubai Design District features more than 40 installations, exhibitions, commissions and activations alongside talks, workshops and public experiencesEmirates247
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week, the region’s leading design festival, being held at Dubai Design District (d3) from 3 to 8 November 2026.
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