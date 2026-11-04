Home UAE Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 12th Dubai Design Week featuring creatives from more than 50 countries

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 12th Dubai Design Week featuring creatives from more than 50 countries

The six-day festival at Dubai Design District features more than 40 installations, exhibitions, commissions and activations alongside talks, workshops and public experiences

Emirates247

Published: 4 November 2026, 17:33 (UAE) 4 min read Share