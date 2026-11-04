Mohammed bin Rashid: Our ambition is to be a global leader in food security

Mohammed bin Rashid highlights food production, industrial development and stronger supply chains as key to future readiness and global food security

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited and sponsored Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, whose 12th edition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.