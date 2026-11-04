UAE e-scooter rules: Permit mandatory for users aged 15 and above from January 2027
New rules set three-year permits and safety requirements for e-scooter and e-bike users across the UAE
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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The regulations introduce three types of permits covering electric scooters, electric bicycles and small bicycles, as part of measures governing the use of personal means of transport on roads across the country. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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