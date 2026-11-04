AED10.5 million fraud: Fake sugar shipment scam lands company director in jail

Ras Al Khaimah court jails and deports company director, fines firm AED500,000 after finding it deceived a business into transferring more than AED10.5 million for a non-existent sugar shipment.

The company director was convicted of fraud and misappropriation of funds, and was sentenced to one year in prison, deportation from the country and payment of the applicable fees. (Harry Shelton/Unsplash)