UAE weather: Rain forecast in Sharjah, Fujairah, while humidity brings fog to Dubai
Convective clouds may bring showers to the east and north, while humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with fog or mist likely in Dubai and Abu DhabiSanya Nayeem
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Rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop over some parts of Sharjah, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, with a likelihood of rain this afternoon, as well as tomorrow and on Friday. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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