Home UAE UAE weather: Rain forecast in Sharjah, Fujairah, while humidity brings fog to Dubai

UAE weather: Rain forecast in Sharjah, Fujairah, while humidity brings fog to Dubai

Convective clouds may bring showers to the east and north, while humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with fog or mist likely in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 4 November 2026, 05:43 (UAE) 2 min read Share