Home UAE UAE gives emergency doctors priority right of way on roads under new ministerial decree

UAE gives emergency doctors priority right of way on roads under new ministerial decree

Under Resolution No. 481 of 2026, eligible medical responders can exceed the speed limit by up to 40km/h on external roads, but must still stop at red lights and stay within strict rules

By Ahmed Abed Published: 4 November 2026, 02:36 (UAE) 2 min read Share