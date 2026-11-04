UAE gives emergency doctors priority right of way on roads under new ministerial decree
Under Resolution No. 481 of 2026, eligible medical responders can exceed the speed limit by up to 40km/h on external roads, but must still stop at red lights and stay within strict rules
By Ahmed Abed2 min read
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The decision clarified that priority right of way for doctors is limited to cases that require a rapid medical response, including emergency medical cases, or when a doctor is urgently summoned from one emirate to another. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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