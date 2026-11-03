Home UAE UAE schools tighten rules for school trips: No phones, full uniform and a points system for behaviour

UAE schools tighten rules for school trips: No phones, full uniform and a points system for behaviour

Parents are told that students who bring a mobile phone must be collected by a guardian after the trip, and children can’t be picked up early without the school’s knowledge

Emirates247

Published: 3 November 2026, 22:49 (UAE) 2 min read Share