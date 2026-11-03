UAE schools tighten rules for school trips: No phones, full uniform and a points system for behaviour
Parents are told that students who bring a mobile phone must be collected by a guardian after the trip, and children can’t be picked up early without the school’s knowledgeEmirates247
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The instructions emphasised the prohibition of bringing mobile phones during school trips, considering it as one of the basic rules that students must adhere to. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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