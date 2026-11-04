Home UAE Road chase and dangerous driving cost motorist AED230,000

Road chase and dangerous driving cost motorist AED230,000

Abu Dhabi court orders driver to pay AED30,000 in moral damages after deliberately endangering another motorist and damaging his vehicle, on top of AED200,000 in fines imposed in the criminal case.

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 4 November 2026, 09:52 (UAE) 3 min read Share