Road chase and dangerous driving cost motorist AED230,000
Abu Dhabi court orders driver to pay AED30,000 in moral damages after deliberately endangering another motorist and damaging his vehicle, on top of AED200,000 in fines imposed in the criminal case.
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The plaintiff stated that the defendant deliberately swerved his vehicle towards his car several times while they were travelling on a public road. (67 Digital/ Unsplash)
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