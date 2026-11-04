Sharjah Child Safety Foundation urges adults to recognise bullying and create safer environments for children
The foundation warns that bullying can take physical, verbal, social and digital forms, with harmful behaviour often leaving no visible signsEmirates247
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The foundation explained that bullying extends beyond physical assault and verbal abuse to include threats, ridicule, spreading rumours, humiliation and deliberate social exclusion. It can also involve encouraging others to avoid a child or exclude them from group activities, as well as harassment through digital platforms. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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