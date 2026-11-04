Dubai’s new nol–Jaywan card to combine transport and everyday payments, pilot starts this month

The next-generation card will work across public transport, taxis and parking, with smartphone access and more than 120 discounts

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, and His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office