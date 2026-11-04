Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 now open: AED 10 tickets, timings and top attractions
From fireworks and cultural shows to thrilling rides and global food stalls, here’s your guide to the family festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al WathbaHuda Tabrez
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Running until March 13, 2027, the festival offers visitors a chance to learn about the UAE's heritage and culture, and also enjoy global culture and experiences. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: WAM
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