Home UAE Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 now open: AED 10 tickets, timings and top attractions

Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 now open: AED 10 tickets, timings and top attractions

From fireworks and cultural shows to thrilling rides and global food stalls, here’s your guide to the family festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba

Huda Tabrez

Published: 4 November 2026, 16:41 (UAE) Updated: 4 November 2026, 16:53 (UAE) 2 min read Share