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    UAE weather forecast: Visibility may drop in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as humidity reaches 90%, brings fog

    The NCM urges drivers to take care as mist forms in coastal areas, with showers also possible in the north and east this afternoon

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
    Share
    The authorities advise being alert and cautious when driving in foggy conditions, as horizontal visibility will be impacted. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

    The authorities advise being alert and cautious when driving in foggy conditions, as horizontal visibility will be impacted. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

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