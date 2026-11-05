UAE weather forecast: Visibility may drop in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as humidity reaches 90%, brings fog
The NCM urges drivers to take care as mist forms in coastal areas, with showers also possible in the north and east this afternoonSanya Nayeem
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The authorities advise being alert and cautious when driving in foggy conditions, as horizontal visibility will be impacted. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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