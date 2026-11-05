Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Visibility may drop in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as humidity reaches 90%, brings fog

UAE weather forecast: Visibility may drop in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as humidity reaches 90%, brings fog

The NCM urges drivers to take care as mist forms in coastal areas, with showers also possible in the north and east this afternoon

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 5 November 2026, 06:02 (UAE) 2 min read Share