Abu Dhabi Commercial Court orders bank to release vehicle mortgage after financing repaid
Court rules that a vehicle mortgage must be removed once the related financing has been fully settled, rejecting the bank's claim that an outstanding personal loan justified maintaining the restriction.
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court rejected the bank's argument that the vehicle loan had been repaid using funds from the personal loan and that the plaintiff therefore remained indebted. (Representational image: Yahdi Yasya/Unsplash)
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