Home UAE Abu Dhabi Commercial Court orders bank to release vehicle mortgage after financing repaid

Abu Dhabi Commercial Court orders bank to release vehicle mortgage after financing repaid

Court rules that a vehicle mortgage must be removed once the related financing has been fully settled, rejecting the bank's claim that an outstanding personal loan justified maintaining the restriction.

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 5 November 2026, 10:29 (UAE) Updated: 5 November 2026, 10:44 (UAE) 3 min read Share