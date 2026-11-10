Home UAE Guide How to make a will in the UAE 2026: Where to register, which law applies and common mistakes

How to make a will in the UAE 2026: Where to register, which law applies and common mistakes

A senior advocate explains the options at Dubai Courts, the DIFC Courts Wills Service and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and what happens if you die without a will in the UAE

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 10 November 2026, 10:40 (UAE) 8 min read Share