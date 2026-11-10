How to make a will in the UAE 2026: Where to register, which law applies and common mistakes
A senior advocate explains the options at Dubai Courts, the DIFC Courts Wills Service and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and what happens if you die without a will in the UAESanya Nayeem
8 min read
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Making a will is an important way to protect your family’s future, and ensure your wishes are respected, even if you are not there to voice them. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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