Dubai Police giving away 5 Esaad discount cards: How UAE residents can enter and win
Answer 14 road safety questions for a chance to win an Esaad card, with one winner selected each week for five weeksHuda Tabrez
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While the discount card is normally only available to specific groups of employees, residents, and special categories, through the competition, Dubai Police is offering the card to five residents as part of the competition.
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