Home UAE Guide UAE job experience certificate 2026: What it must say, who must give it and how MOHRE can help

UAE job experience certificate 2026: What it must say, who must give it and how MOHRE can help

Here’s what the certificate must include, whether an employer can refuse and how to download an employment history certificate with UAE PASS

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 7 November 2026, 18:59 (UAE) 2 min read Share