UAE job experience certificate 2026: What it must say, who must give it and how MOHRE can help
Here’s what the certificate must include, whether an employer can refuse and how to download an employment history certificate with UAE PASSSanya Nayeem
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The UAE Labour Law requires employers to provide an experience certificate upon the expiration or termination of a contract – even if you were fired. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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