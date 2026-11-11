Dubai RTA Customer Happiness Centres: Locations, opening hours and services available
Find your nearest centre for driving licence, vehicle registration and parking services, including one location open 24/7Huda Tabrez
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While the majority of RTA services can be completed online, if you are unable to do so, or prefer completing the service in person, RTA customer happiness centres are the place to go to. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
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