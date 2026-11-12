UAE school winter holidays 2026: When does the break begin and when will classes resume?
Check winter break dates for Dubai, Sharjah and MOE curriculum schools, and how to confirm your child's holiday schedule in Abu DhabiHuda Tabrez
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Schools across the UAE follow different curricula, and private schools in different emirates have specific regulatory authorities that either issue the key dates of the academic year, or approve the calendars for each school, based on their regulatory requirements. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Picture credit: Supplied
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