Home UAE Guide UAE telemarketing rules 2026: Calling hours, call limits, how to join the Do Not Call Registry and how to report spam calls

UAE telemarketing rules 2026: Calling hours, call limits, how to join the Do Not Call Registry and how to report spam calls

Calls are limited to 9am to 6pm, companies face fines of up to Dh150,000 and you can opt out by texting DNCR to 1012

By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 13 November 2026, 16:23 (UAE) 5 min read Share