UAE telemarketing rules 2026: Calling hours, call limits, how to join the Do Not Call Registry and how to report spam calls
Calls are limited to 9am to 6pm, companies face fines of up to Dh150,000 and you can opt out by texting DNCR to 1012
By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor5 min read
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According to regulations, telemarketing communications must not be conducted to the same customer more than once per day and a maximum of twice per week, except in the event of follow-up communication. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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