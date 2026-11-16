Dubai private educational institutions required to introduce three-tier student safeguarding teams
KHDA framework outlines requirements for dedicated protection officers, staff training and electronic case management systemsHuda Tabrez
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced the implementation of a ‘Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection in Dubai’s Private Educational Institutions’ last week, to set out “a single safeguarding and learner protection approach for Dubai’s private education sector”. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: KHDA