Home UAE Guide Working in the UAE: What happens if your salary is delayed and when can you file a complaint?

Working in the UAE: What happens if your salary is delayed and when can you file a complaint?

Salaries are due on the first of every month. Find out when MOHRE takes action, penalties for employers and how to claim unpaid wages

Huda Tabrez

Published: 16 November 2026, 16:29 (UAE) 3 min read Share