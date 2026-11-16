Working in the UAE: What happens if your salary is delayed and when can you file a complaint?
Salaries are due on the first of every month. Find out when MOHRE takes action, penalties for employers and how to claim unpaid wagesHuda Tabrez
3 min read
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From June this year, private sector establishments are required to pay salaries by the first of each month, following a resolution issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Picture used for illustrative purposes only.<br>Photo credit: Pexels
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