UAE traffic regulations 2027: Rules truck, bus and school bus drivers must follow
From overtaking restrictions and load limits to passenger safety, here’s what the regulations taking effect on January 1 stipulate
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor4 min read
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Article 31 requires heavy vehicle drivers to remain on the right side of the road and leave it only when necessary or when overtaking. Drivers must also ensure that their vehicles do not exceed the load or height permitted by the licensing authority. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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