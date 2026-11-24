Dubai security deposit refund 2026: When your landlord can keep it and how to get it back
Deductions must be backed by evidence, and tenants can turn to the Rental Disputes Centre or a Writ of Payment if the landlord won't pay
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor6 min read
Share
A rental security deposit is a refundable amount paid by the tenant to the landlord at the start of a lease, to cover potential property damage, unpaid rent or outstanding utility bills. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: