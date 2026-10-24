Home Dubai-it She arrived in Dubai at 18, crying at the airport – seven years later, she Dubai-it her first Dh50 million deal

She arrived in Dubai at 18, crying at the airport – seven years later, she Dubai-it her first Dh50 million deal

Diana Kyzy taught herself English on the job, survived with no savings, educated herself about every villa community in Dubai, and closed her first deal in Al Barari the moment she almost gave up

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 24 October 2026, 17:41 (UAE) 6 min read Share