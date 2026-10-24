She arrived in Dubai at 18, crying at the airport – seven years later, she Dubai-it her first Dh50 million deal
Diana Kyzy taught herself English on the job, survived with no savings, educated herself about every villa community in Dubai, and closed her first deal in Al Barari the moment she almost gave upSanya Nayeem
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Diana Kyzy went from a job folding clothes at a store, to landing a Dh50 million real estate deal, in her Dubai-it journey to success. Picture credit: Supplied
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